the mistakes not to make to avoid high bills

Be careful with appliances, washing machine included. The habits that we consider best, in fact, are often the ones that make us spend the most.

Rising bills were the absolute protagonists of the autumn. And they risk being so even during the winter, not only because, physiologically, domestic consumption will be higher. The problem, as we have seen, is much more upstream than the simple use of devices at home. In the sense that, albeit with a certain regard in turning on the heaters or in the use of household appliances, the cost of supplies will itself be higher. For this reason, we must always pay some attention not so much to the quantity of use of the devices, but to the strategies.

Savings, in fact, are built by knowing perfectly the tools that are used. And the cost of bills is amortized by following precise consumption strategies, to be applied to this or that appliance. The washing machine, for example, represents one of those devices which could reserve, depending on the use, a substantial expense or significant savings. It all depends on us, or at least on our mistakes during use.

Washing machine and savings: how to avoid the sting on your bill

In the purchase phase, considering the energy class would already be an excellent saving strategy in itself. The higher you go, for example in class A + and above, the more consumption will be reduced during ignition. It applies to the washing machine as for all other appliances. Likewise, cleaning the device is important. Good maintenance, in fact, would positively affect consumption and, therefore, the final cost of use. Same goes for the amount of detergent used. A common mistake, in fact, concerns the use of detergent, poured in a quantity higher than necessary. A procedure that, however, raises costs without making the laundry cleaner.

Another mistake that could indirectly affect the bill concerns the habit of leaving stained clothes in the laundry basket. The stains, in fact, should be removed immediately, with a quick wash and therefore less expensive than a high temperature one. Necessary when the “aged” stain has finished drying on the fabric. However, this should not lead us to believe that the pre-wash is effective. Indeed, such a strategy could weigh on both water and electricity costs. Basically, the habits that we usually consider effective for the purpose of the result are often those that contribute to raising the price on the invoice. Applies to the washing machine and other commonly used devices. Just know it.