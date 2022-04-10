The mistreatment of a cat generates rejection from activists and the Government of Cuba

The mistreatment of a cat at an agricultural fair organized by the Cuban government generated criticism this Saturday from independent activists and the island’s Ministry of Agriculture (Minag), at the same time that it brought the issue of animal welfare back into the public debate.

The video shared on Facebook by the blog “Vive como Daguerre” shows several people at the Rancho Boyeros fairgrounds in Havana shaking a small cat and others trying to catch it by whipping it with ropes.

The complaint includes the public that attends without bothering the show that took place in the context of the International Food Agroindustrial Fair, Fiagrop 2022.

The Minag confirmed the event and showed “its total disagreement and repudiates the action carried out by the artists (clown) and the athletes of the national rodeo team involved in the event.”

That portfolio announced on its website that it is carrying out “the corresponding analyzes of the case” and will apply “the administrative, disciplinary and misdemeanor sanctions that correspond to those responsible.”

Demeaning, shameful and inhumane are some of the adjectives that various users have used on social networks to reject this fact.

The video went viral a day before the peaceful march called by groups of independent activists to commemorate Dog Day in Cuba and against animal abuse.

The insular government approved in February of last year the decree-law “On Animal Welfare”, a legislation demanded for years by activists and organizations that defend animals.

Many celebrated the approval of this policy as a triumph of independent civil society that, apart from the official mass organizations, has been articulated in the last two years around causes such as animal defense, the fight against gender violence or the rights of the LGTBI community.

However, some activists have criticized the decree as inefficient.