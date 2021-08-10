The mists around Binance

Binance it is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world: it grinds billions of dollars of exchanges every day, on which it accrues billions of profits at the end of the year. Well, this behemoth has been in trouble for some time. First of all, it ended up in the crosshairs of the supervisory authorities of several countries, including the United States and Italy. And not only that: a large group of international investors (many of them Italians), led by the Blockchain Swiss Consortium, founded by Michele Ficara Manganelli (one of the most active Italian entrepreneurs (now moved to Switzerland) in the world of digital finance), decided to bring a class action with the assistance of the law firm Lexia.

The misadventures of Binance are mounting in a case that has great resonance, also due to the popularity recently acquired by cryptocurrencies (bitcoin, first of all): the extraordinary spikes in the prices of bitcoin and other crypto between 2020 and 2021, have allowed to many to make easy money. In addition, the fact that the possibility of trading cryptocurrencies online today is within the reach of practically anyone (even for inexperienced investors) has opened the cataracts of those who have in fact become fully deregulated speculative markets. It is therefore obvious that a jolt like the one that hit Binance arouses the concern, if not panic, of many.

But what’s wrong with Binance? First of all, being able to understand where the headquarters of this company is, and therefore, the jurisdiction to which it is subject, is not at all easy. When the Chinese government banned trading in 2018, the company had to move its headquarters elsewhere. On the official Binance website, however, its registered office is not stated even in those documents, such as the “terms and conditions”, which should regulate contractual relations with users. Going to do some research on the internet, it turns out that Binance Holdings Limited is based in the Cayman Islands and Binance Investments Company is based in the Seychelles, in Mahe. This should be the top companies of the group. The physiognomy of this group, however, is not clear: there are numerous offices around the world, in London, Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Singapore, New Delhi, etc., but their legal nature, nor the relationship between them, is not clear. binds these subsidiaries to the parent company (or parent companies). First problem: to date it is not clear where Binance pays taxes. Second problem: Binance does not limit itself to trading cryptocurrencies, but offers on the market a series of services and products that, in fact, behave like real financial derivative instruments. This means that the purchase of this type of services and financial products is subject to a number of supervisory rules which vary according to the countries in which the transactions are carried out. We are talking about, according to the cases and types of operations, the possession of authorizations for financial intermediation and for registration in the financial intermediaries registers; compliance with transparency rules which imply the obligation to place investors (especially the less experienced ones) in a position to consciously assess the risks of an investment or speculation; provisions aimed at combating money laundering that could be the result of criminal activities, on the identification obligations of the subjects who invest their resources (the so-called anti-money laundering legislation), and so on. These are regulations whose violation entails, in any country, the application of very heavy sanctions, as well as the blocking of all activities. This is how the authorities of many countries have taken action or initiated proceedings against Binance. In several cases, for example, the authorities of these countries have issued statements in which they explicitly state that Binance is not authorized to carry out cryptocurrency exchange activities (this is the case of the CIMA, that is the monetary authority of the Cayman Islands, and of the homologous authority Thai); or that it is not authorized to carry out regulated activities. Similarly in Italy, Consob issued a press release in which savers are warned that the companies of the “Binance Group” are not authorized to provide services financial instruments in Italy, with specific reference in particular to the services indicated in the “derivatives” and “Stock Token” sections, that is, to those products that have characteristics similar to those of real financial instruments. Similar initiatives have also been undertaken in Germany and Japan and in the US the Justice Department has investigated Binance Holdings Ltd for hypotheses of money laundering and tax evasion. Despite this, however, Binance, thanks to its elusive structure, slips between the folds of the regulations, continuing to operate undisturbed and diplomatically limiting itself to responding that it does not operate on that market, or that it operates in compliance with the regulations of that other market. The reasons why this colossus goes on challenging the regulatory authorities of the countries around the world are not easy to understand if we consider that such a mastodon has capital of such an entity that it can be achieved in most jurisdictions, and therefore in the markets. , any license required to operate in full legality without a shot being fired. This choice, therefore, seems to respond to precise strategies that remain hidden in the dense fog that hovers around the group’s activities.