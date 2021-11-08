The misunderstood talent of Hugh Jackman

Looking at Hugh Jackman’s career, one is surprised at how (so far) it has been wandering, experimental and not yet well defined. Yet the curriculum is very respectable: the Australian actor has collected superhero hits, experimental projects, genre films, real fiascos and some musicals. He certainly showed his talent, sometimes playing with depth and sometimes with the body. Sometimes again, as a singer, with the voice.

It has long weighed on some indecision, as this Atlantic article points out. His debut was with the X-Men, directed by Bryan Singer, in 2000, as Wolverine, the claw-stricken hero suffering from amnesia and morbidly tied to his origin story. Then follows the cursus honorum of the actor of those times: immediately the romantic comedies (“Kate & Leopold” and “Someone like you”, both of 2001) together with a role in the thriller (“Code name: Swordfish”, by Dominic Sena).

At that point, he doesn’t make the leap. Indeed, he returns to the musical, with “Carousel” (2002) and “The Boy from Oz” (2003), trying to alternate the proposals of the cinema: the sequel to the “X-Men”, again with Singer, and a “Van Helsing ”, Inspired by the character of Dracula, who is fine at the box office but is flogged by critics. Despite the obvious notoriety, Jackman seems determined not to let himself be embedded in the role of the superhero. Like his other colleagues (George Clooney, Will Smith, Matt Demon) he looks for spaces in different projects and, perhaps also for this reason, he slips a bit.

There are prestigious collaborations to help him. He is in “Scoop”, a 2006 short film by Woody Allen (the director for whom, until a few years ago, the overpaid Hollywood actors were willing to work even for free), which followed “Match Point”. But he also appears in Christopher Nolan’s “The Prestige”, where he plays a magician willing to do anything for glory, and in films of various tenor such as the dreamlike “The Fountain” (2006), by Darren Aronofsky and the lewd “Sex List “(2008). In short, it alternates between experiments and safe use, like the Wolverine movie.

To combine his two passions, that is cinema and musicals, he will have to wait until 2012, when he will act in “Les Misérables”, which will yield him an Oscar nomination. It’s his time, finally. From then on, over the next ten years, Jackman begins to use his fame and his star power to choose riskier and, in a sense, complex projects. The last two episodes of the Wolverine saga enter this current, outlining a deep and hard-fought portrait of the hero. But also the colossal fiascos collected with “Pan”, the prequel to Peter Pan (absurd) and “Eddie the Eagle”.

His courage, however, is seen in more sophisticated projects, such as “Bad Education” (2019), where he was nominated for an Emmy and the very latest, “Fragments from the past”, just released in America (in Italy on August 26), science fiction film where he plays the role of the investigator of memories, in a world flooded by oceans.

That of the waters, Atlantic points out, is a recurring feature of his career (it concerns Wolverine, but also “The Prestige”) and is in its own way a metaphor. Hugman knows how to stay afloat when he wants. But also to immerse yourself in the depths.