“The misuse of drugs has become a major global health problem”

The 80% of pathologies of a person in adulthood have a genomic basis, which determines the predisposition to suffer from health problems.

The Genomic Medicine it can predict the risk of the disease years before it manifests itself.

The International Center for Neuroscience and Genomic Medicine EuroEspes Health has developed a digital platform that allows both the user and the doctor or pharmacist to know which medicines can cause toxic reactions or adverse effects, in order to avoid them. On the occasion of the arrival of mylogy, We had the opportunity to chat with him. Dr Ramon CacabelosProfessor of Genomic Medicine.

–What are the main contributions of Genomic Medicine?

–Proposes a cultural revolution in Medicine in four areas. The first is the understanding of the cause of diseases, because until now we only know about 10% of the causes of the pathologies that kill the human species. The second area is to make a predictive diagnosis. Today, conceptually, we are only sick if we have symptoms, but that is a fallacy. The third, implement prevention programs so that this disease does not manifest itself. And the fourth is that of personalized treatments, which is known as pharmacogenetics. Because the same medicine does not work the same in two different people.

With the trial-error method we are wrong between 48 and 62% when treating depression and hypertension

–The most common criticism that is made is the overmedication of the population, when only between 20 and 30% of the treatments that are prescribed have real efficacy…

–We handle large-scale studies on hypertension, very common in the population over 50 years of age, and depression, the main psychiatric illness. In both, we have observed that with the medications through trial and error we are wrong between 48 and 62% of the cases. If we carry out a pharmaco-economic study where we apply knowledge of the patient’s genomic profile from the outset, which allows us to give the correct medication, the savings in five years would be 30% on the usual pharmaceutical cost.

–Why is there not a clearer commitment to the pharmacogenetic profile in search of savings?

-There are three powerful reasons. We are talking about recent scientific knowledge. A month ago the human genome was completed after reading errors. Genomic knowledge is from yesterday and has not yet transpired. That makes only 5% of doctors in developed countries and 3% of pharmacists familiar with genomics. And finally, the resistance in both the pharmaceutical and health industries when it comes to changing procedures. There are economic struggles and conflicts of interest. But I have seen enormous progress internationally in pharmaco-genetics, realizing the mistakes we have made by supplying pills in bulk.

Genomics not only tells you about your weaknesses, but also about your strengths

–Through the genes, will we know what we are going to get sick from and what we are going to die from?

–It is an interesting, intelligent and complicated question. Genomics tells you not only your weaknesses, but your strengths. If it focuses on your vulnerability, it will warn you what aspects to take care of. But we need that information. There are people who are born with defective genes, so to speak, and if we act on them at an early age we would avoid heart attacks, colon, liver or breast cancer, brain hemorrhages, dementia… because we have instruments to protect ourselves. Genomics would give citizens terrible autonomy to do what is best for their lives. However, we are in the Neolithic of genomics and much remains to be known. We cannot make unfounded promises.

–What route do you predict for applications like Mylogy?

–It is designed for the universal public: we can all use it. What it will incorporate throughout its history is the genetic database that will allow us to identify the risk of diseases and design ‘ad hoc’ preventive programs. Knowing what type of medicine we can take or not… I’ll give you two examples: 20% of women should not use contraceptives because they increase the risk of homorrhagic disease; 30% of the population should not use ibuprofen or omeprazole… mylogy is a platform Genomic Medicine which covers the territories we were talking about at the beginning. The misuse of drugs has become the third global health problem. In Europe and the United States, 10% of hospital admissions in adults are not due to illness, but due to medication mismanagement.