the MiTE decree on spending ceilings arrives

Ready the decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition which defines i specific maximum costs that can be subsidizedfor some types of goods, for the purposes ofsworn statement of congruity for the superecobonus 110% and, in cases of access to the discount options on the invoice and credit transfer, for the subsidized energy efficiency interventions admitted to the “ordinary” eco-bonus, to house bonus 50% and the bonus facades.

With the provision, approved in implementation of the Budget Law 2022 (ln 234/2021), the ceilings identified by the MISE decree of 6 August 2020 are updated, increasing them by at least 20% in consideration of the higher cost of raw materials and inflation.

Unlike the first drafts circulated, the final text of the decree establishes that the ceilings they do not include VATthe professional charges ei installation costs.

Type of interventions

The new ceilings refer to the following types of intervention:

– interventions by energy requalification;

– horizontal opaque structures: roof insulation;

– horizontal opaque structures: floor insulation;

– opaque vertical structures: insulation of perimeter walls;

– replacement of transparent closures, including fixtures;

– installation of solar shading systems and / or mobile shades including any automatic regulation mechanisms;

– heating systems with boilers condensing water and / or condensing hot air generators;

– implants with micro-cogenerators;

– systems with heat pumps;

– implants with hybrid systems;

– plants with heat generators powered by biomass fuels;

– domestic hot water production systems with heat pump water heaters;

– installation of technologies of building automation;

– photovoltaic system;

– electrical energy storage system;

– infrastructure for charging electric vehicles.

As previously mentioned, in the final version of the decree, it is specified that i costs indicated they are not understanding the costs of supply, installation, commissioning of products and goods, including, where applicable, their disposal, as well as VAT, professional services and any other complementary work necessary for their implementation.

Expenditure ceilings

The new price list is valid for the purpose of certifying the adequacy of the costs for energy efficiency interventions eligible for the 110% superecobonus and, in the cases of credit transfer and invoice discount, to the “ordinary” ecobonus, to the 50% home bonus and the bonus facades.

For all unforeseen costs in the decree reference will be made to price lists prepared by Regions and from Autonomous provinces or ai lists of the Chamber of Commerce competent or to the price lists of the DEI publishing house.

For all interventions, the declaration on the appropriateness of the expenditure must be drawn up by the qualified technician on the basis of specific maximum costs.

If the specific costs by type of intervention incurred are greater than the maximum admissible costs defined by the decree, the deduction is applied within the aforementioned maximum limits.

Update

The ceilings will be updated by 1 February 2023 and subsequently every year in consideration of the results of the monitoring carried out by ENEA on the progress of the measures referred to in Article 121 of the Relaunch Decree and of market costs.

Entry into force

The decree will come into force after 30 days from its publication in the Official Gazette.

