The Miu Miu micro-miniskirt that Nicole Kidman used on her Vanity Fair cover and went viral on networks

If you are in networks, you will have seen it everywhere. From the cover of Vanity Fair with Nicole Kidman, to iD with Paloma Elsesser to getting on the inside pages of Interview Magazine and being one of the outfits Zendaya wears in her interview photos. The micro-miniskirt that Miu Miu presented on the catwalks of Paris was not only present in the most important fashion magazines in the world, but also took over the networks and hundreds of people shared their photos wearing this new micro-miniskirt from the spring-summer collection. 2022.

Now, what do you have to know about this look marked by the “micro”?

Photo: Instagram/miumiuset

Miu Miu is Prada’s second line and it is a brand that built its identity around an adolescent, young and disruptive aesthetic. It was during Paris Fashion Week that this micro mini skirt had its debut and it did so under the wing of model Rianne Van Rompaey. With tons of buzz and debate surrounding this new trend, this was the brand’s way of anticipating the Britney-esque revival of fashion. Namely, Roughly cut garments, low rise, chain belts and cropped top or sweater.

Vanity Fair magazine cover

ELLE magazine cover

However, it was the cover of Nicole Kidman for Vanity Fair the one that kicked off a trend that -to this day- combines high fashion (where models like Yugo Takano, Hunter Schafer, Lim Yoon-a, Lara Ston have already shared their looks) with the creativity of Internet users and the generation of hundreds of memes. This garment has become so popular that an Instagram account was even created that brings together all the content generated around it.

Translation: Stylists / Miu Miu SS22 Mini Skirt Looks Photo: Instagram/Evanrosskatz

After many years where different influencers and spokespersons for body positivity put on the table the importance of diversity, of the comfort factor within fashion and that -in short- there is a special value in taking trends and creating your own; this new look reopens the debate on whether this return of outfits as extreme as Miu Miu’s It is not a step backwards for an industry that took decades to open up and accept other types of beauty..

i-D magazine cover

However, what is fundamental is knowing that a strong cultural change has taken place (and is still in process) within our society and -beyond the Parisian catwalk- this look was appropriated by a great diversity of models. Among them, Paloma Elsesser, an American plus size model and activist who chose to pose with her skirt on the cover of ID to make real, disobedient, free bodies visible.

So while there is still a lot of work to be done and discussions that require hundreds of voices, it’s also true that while ’00s items may come back, which shouldn’t have a come back are the canons of beauty that fashion had imposed on us. It’s time to allow ourselves to live our body even if it looks and feels different from the rest, without the constant line drops with which they instruct us how to dress, put on makeup, shave and how much we should weigh.