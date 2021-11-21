The MIUI 13 is ready for nine smartphones: here are the models to receive it first

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will unveil MIUI 13 before the end of 2021, so the wait should be running out by now. The company may announce the new version of its Android customization in the coming weeks, and some details are already emerging.

According to what Xiaomiui revealed, the first builds of MIUI 13 are already ready on nine devices, all Xiaomi and Redmi brands and all premium smartphones in their corresponding market segments.

MIUI 13 is already ready on these nine Xiaomi / Redmi smartphones

Xiaomi MIX 4 – V13.0.0.1.SKMCNXM

– V13.0.0.1.SKMCNXM Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra / Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro – V13.0.0.3.SKACNXM

/ – V13.0.0.3.SKACNXM Xiaomi Mi 11 – V13.0.0.3.SKBCNXM

– V13.0.0.3.SKBCNXM Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G – V13.0.0.3.SKBCNXM

– V13.0.0.3.SKBCNXM Xiaomi Mi 10S – V13.0.0.2.SGACNXM

– V13.0.0.2.SGACNXM Redmi K40 Pro + / Redmi K40 Pro – V13.0.0.3.SKKCNXM

/ – V13.0.0.3.SKKCNXM Redmi 40 – V13.0.0.2.SKHCNXM

The source pointed out that the nine builds are already ready, however no download links are available o procedures for installation on the devices mentioned. Xiaomi could release them in the next few days to allow users to participate in the beta testing phase.

If the news were to be true, considering that the MIUI 13 is already ready on the most important devices of the manufacturer’s line-up, It is likely that the company will announce the conference dates for the launch of the new release very soon. Following the launch, Xiaomi should open registrations for beta testing, then distributing the first initial builds.