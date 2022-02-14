The Miz comments on the latest WWE releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz talked about the numerous releases made by WWE since the start of the pandemic.

The Miz: “Sorry for all those released”

On Vince McMahon Federation Releases: “It is always difficult when your friends and colleagues are fired.

But you continue to want the best for them and to do your job for them too. My friend John Morrison has been released. He has been my tag team partner for a long time and when he was sent away, I couldn’t help but be sad for him.

But I know John and I know the kind of person he is and I know he will be successful in other areas in the future as well. So for each of them, I will always continue to want my best “. On winning against former Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair in a track race, The Miz revealed: “There is a woman in WWE named Bianca Belair.

She is the best in everything. She and she is a huge track and field star but one day I said to her, ‘Look, do you think I could beat you in a competition if I’m wearing running shoes and you’re wearing wrestling boots?’ And she said, ‘I have no doubts in my mind to win.’

She didn’t even think about it, and that’s what amazed me about her “. On her role in WWE: “Our fans certainly don’t consider me a good person. They call me arrogant. For them, I’m the worst person in the world.

When I walk to the ring, they whistle at me and yell at me that I suck. For me, however, it is nothing more than a compliment “. On his match with Bad Bunny: “After seeing him coach, I immediately thought I wanted to face him in the ring.

The first time we trained together, we started having a match to see where he was at. I probably went down hard but without exaggerating. He continued to train hard once the training match was over, but then I said to myself, ‘This guy can do anything.’ If he wanted an Oscar or a Grammy he’d take that home too. ”