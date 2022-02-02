the Mjolnir exhibition set arrives, Thor’s hammer to wield to unleash the power of the God of Thunder

Get ready to wield the power of Thor, God of Thunder, with the new Lego Mjolnir set!

To celebrate the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lego will release a new display set of the famous hammer of Thor. And the Asgardian force to lift it is not necessary.

The hammer will not make lightning strikes and will not allow you to fly and move in space, but it is still a very faithful reproduction of the Mjolnir of the MCU. Composed of ben 979 pieces, measuring 46 cm high 29 cm wide: inside it includes a display with an information plate and mini-reproductions of the Flame of Odin, Thanos glove with the Infinity Stones and the Tesseract. There is also a Thor minifigure.

The Lego set will be available for purchase on the Lego site from March 1st And it will cost 99 euros: a very human figure to be able to claim to be in possession of the hammer of the Thunder God Thor.

Thor was made famous in the MCU with Chis Hemsworth playing the hero of Asgard. Hemsworth will return as the God of Thunder next July when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters. Inspired by Jason Aaron’s run on the comics of “The Mighty Thor”, Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) claim the hammer and transform into the Goddess of Thunder, while a new villain named Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale) threatens the whole universe.