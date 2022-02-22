The MLC exceeds 100 pesos and the dollar remains stable

The informal market exchange rate in Cuba set a new record this Monday when the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) exceeds 100 Cuban pesos (CUP) for 1 MLC.

The trend was identified by the independent media the touchwhich prepares a representative rate of the informal foreign exchange market through a methodology based on comparisons of offers on social networks for the sale of MLC or other currencies.

The calculations showed this Monday an exchange rate of 101.40 CUP for 1 MLC. Meanwhile, the dollar and the euro remained stable in their price in the Cuban informal market, changing the US currency to 100 CUP and the European currency to 112 CUP.

“This is our representative rate of the informal foreign exchange market in #Cuba for 2/21/2022. The values ​​expressed are the result of calculating the median of 637 currency trading offer messages, in the last 24 hours,” said the aforementioned media outlet on its social networks.

The daily calculation made by the touchcalled the representative rate of the informal market (TRMI), is made “from the median of the numbers written in foreign exchange purchase and sale announcements recorded by our automated social listening system.”

As explained by the independent media, “to know the variation of the values, we compare the messages of the last 24 hours before the closing time of the information, with the values ​​of the previous day”.

Given the suspension decreed by the government on June 21, 2021 of foreign exchange trading In the national banking entities, Cubans resort to social networks to carry out these transactions in the informal market.

After an initial drop in the currency exchange rate in the informal market, the reopening to tourism last November and Nicaragua’s decision to allow the entry of Cubans to its territory without the need to obtain a visatriggered the exchange values ​​again.

A search by CyberCuba In forex trading Facebook groups, it showed exchange values ​​for the MLC between 100 and 105 CUP, detecting several users who offer 103 CUP for 1 MLC.

At the end of last January, the Cuban government blamed the independent media for the free fall of the peso against the dollarat a time when the depreciation of the national currency affects the purchasing power of the population and other economic phenomena of great magnitude, such as inflation and price increases.

An analysis published in official media attributed inflation to factors such as the drop in tourism and the pandemic; and he omitted the fact that Cubans must go to the black market to acquire foreign currency because the government does not offer alternatives for their purchase.

It not only prevents legal foreign exchange trading, but also maintains the penalty for those who sell dollars or euros through informal channels. The amendments to the Penal Code ratify the sanctions established in 1987 and updated in 2020, with sentences of up to five years in prison and fines of 500 to 1,000 quotas, or both, to those who carry out “exchange operations in black markets of national or foreign currencies or through channels other than those legally established.

Likewise, the bill on Law No. 62 of the Penal Code reaffirms the imposition of penalties on those who import or export currencies, sell any foreign currency and make payments to other persons against reimbursements abroad.