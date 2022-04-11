“The ‘MNM’ has not always been there at the same time”

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the PSG could only rely on Kylian Mbappe as offensive weapon number 1. Author of a very great season, the Parisian number 7 has been carrying the Parisian team at arm’s length for many months. For their part, his two attacking friends, Neymar Jr and Leo Messi, did not meet expectations. Between injuries and physical malforms, the three attackers could only be aligned together 14 times. But for 2 matches (5-1 against Lorient and 6-1 against Clermont), the “MNM” woke up being involved in the last 11 goals of the Rouge & Bleu. On the set of Dimanche Soir Football, on AmazonPrime, Thierry Henry was asked about this Parisian attacking trio.

“We had already had a taste against Lorient (5-1), there it is Clermont. three passes from Leo (Messi)three goals from Neymar and three goals from Kylian (Mbappe). Cheer. We’ve been waiting to see this from the start, but they haven’t always been there at the same time. Neymar was injured (between the end of November and mid-February). The 14th time they’ve lined up together? Yes, but it’s 14 matches out of how many. It’s not huge and then Neymar Came back not so long ago though. Now Kylian said it himself. It’s never late huh… but it’s a bit late all the same. »