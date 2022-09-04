the MNM is already doing damage

What’s next after this ad

In this almost faultless start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain (5 wins, 1 draw in 6 matches), there was almost only Neymar. Released manu militari from the gondola head of the Ile-de-France project, the Brazilian had nevertheless been put on the market. Manchester City, Chelsea, rumors of a departure for England have flared. But in the end, the Auriverde stayed. And today, despite his status as a substitute against Nantes (3-0), the native of Mogi das Cruzes is jubilant.

The Parisian number 10 took pleasure in seeing the heads of his detractors admire his cannon start to the season. 7 goals, 6 assists in 6 matches played, nothing to say. Last night, he could even have added an eighth achievement if the right post of Alban Lafont had not interfered. Paradoxically, Neymar made his best start to the season the year Paris wanted to get rid of him. More expected at the turn than Neymar since his XXL extension signed last May, Kylian Mbappé took time to launch his season.

Mbappé, Messi and Neymar are in full swing

A 2022/2023 exercise which also got off to a bad start with the penaltygate controversy with Neymar against Montpellier and his attitude on the pitch considered very negative. Behind the scenes, a personal problem was mentioned to justify the pout of the French world champion who had still opened his goal counter that evening. Designated as the new headliner of the Parisian project, the Bondynois was logically scrutinized during the trip to Lille. Was his falling out with his Brazilian partner over? The response was crystal clear. A hat-trick and a 7-1 victory against the Mastiffs. The following week, against Monaco, no goal, but a penalty left to Neymar (which the Brazilian converted). What end this summer controversy. Toulouse and Nantes then presented themselves and there was no jealousy. The Pitchounes took one, two for the Canaries.

At the end of this 6th day, Mbappé has therefore already caught up with Neymar at the top of the top scorers in L1. Finally, the third thief of this MNM, Lionel Messi, also shone. After a very complicated first year, the Argentinian does not display the same statistics as his two colleagues (4 goals, 6 assists, all competitions combined), but in just under a month of competition, he is off to a good start. to do better than last year (6 goals, 14 assists). Some will say that the World Cup is no stranger to it, but one thing is certain: PSG is taking advantage of its three monsters at the moment. At a time when the Champions League is about to start, the red-and-blue attack is more than impressive.