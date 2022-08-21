The MNM launches perfectly Paris in Lille, 4-0 at the break

Zapping Foot National The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

What a start to the match from Paris-Saint-Germain… The capital club, defending champion, leads with a score of four goals to nil on the lawn of LOSC at half-time. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the eighth second of play, making championship history, while Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi also found the net, as did Neymar Jr.

An express start of meeting

Eight seconds is the time it took Paris-Saint-Germain to break the Lille lock. At the kickoff, the Parisians, in three passes, touch Lionel Messi in the central circle, which launches Kylian Mbappé in the back of the defense. The Parisian number 7 is ahead of Léo Jardim and the lobe perfectly, showering the Pierre Mauroy stadium at the entrance.

The Mastiffs do not seem able to stand up to the Parisians, although the debates are then balanced. Paulo Fonseca’s players created several chances but each time came up against an impassable Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A PSG simply too strong!

Lionel Messi in the oven and in the mill. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or launches Nuno Mendes into depth and requests the one-two. The Portuguese handed him over perfectly and the Argentinian opened his foot magnificently to deceive Léo Jardim.

In the 39th minute of play, Neymar Jr launches Achraf Hakimi in depth, who does not hesitate to go there with his small goal. A number 10 passer… then scorer! The Brazilian is found by chance in the area, after a deflected pass from La Pulga, and continues with an unstoppable volley for the Lille goalkeeper. Paris is heading straight for a very large victory…