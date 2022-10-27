the MNM, quite simply the best attack in the world? — Foot11.com

The train is launched at full speed!

In recent years, several trios have greatly made the football world salivate. In the foreground, we necessarily think of the FC Barcelona attack in the heart of the 2010s, the MSN. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr have thus reigned terror within the continental rearguards. Subsequently, Real Madrid lined up its famous BBC composed of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo. PSG has perpetuated this pattern in turn with the MCN: Kylian Mbappé – Edinson Cavani – Neymar Jr.

Kylian Mbappé evolves at the forefront at PSG. (Icon Sports)

But it was during the 2021-2022 financial year that the Parisian club displayed its dream trio. Free of any contract after a disagreement with his forever club, FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi landed in red and blue soil. However, his first months under his new colors did not go as planned. It was therefore necessary to wait for this season to finally see the MNM, in all its magnificence, spread its wings and hover above the various green rectangles. Neymar, stammering in his football for a while, finally regains his composure. Kylian Mbappé, true to himself, stacks the goals like pearls. Lionel Messi, for his part, can boast of presenting simply astonishing copies. PSG can therefore rub their hands.

The PSG worn by his MNM, it hurts

Rubbing his hands since he can reasonably rely on a most prolific attack. It’s simple since the start of the current season, these three men offer the best of their football. Better, their agreement is palpable and their complicity more than significant. At each of their outings now, the deal is identical: they almost alone carry the XI concocted by Christophe Galtier. At PSG, they are the ones who make the difference. In short, rain or shine… A fact that we had plenty of time to check against Maccabi Haifa. Double goalscorer. and double passer, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé were indecent of realism. Neymar Jr also went there from his small goal for a success river 7-2. And, before the final goal signed Carlos Soler at the very end of the meeting this Tuesday evening, the MNN accumulated the last 19 Parisian achievements. Better, before the goal of the Spaniard therefore, all of the Parisian achievements had been registered by this XXL triplet.

Today, everything suggests that PSG has the best attacking system in the whole football world. Kylian Mbappé, who ranks as the club’s top scorer (16 goals in all competitions) is now the real scorer for this team. Lionel Messi, who shines a little less in the zone of truth than his teammates, excels especially in the last pass: already 12 offerings. Side realization, it is not bad either with 10 registered pawns. Finally, Neymar Jr, who had started his season on a high, shines on all counts: 13 goals and 9 assistance in 16 appearances. Without counting the assists, the MNM therefore displays some pretty crazy statistics: already 39 goals between them. It remains to be seen whether this dynamic will continue in this direction and whether, yes or no, the post-World Cup will not have a harmful impact on the services of the MNM.