The MNM, the most efficient trio in Europe

In its workforce, PSG has three of the best players in the world with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. This season, the three strikers have been involved in more than 75% of the Rouge & Bleu’s goals this season. Very successful since the start of the season, they are the most prolific attacking trio in Europe.

After a very average first season, Lionel Messi has regained all his abilities in the field since the beginning of the 2022-2023 fiscal year. He scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 matches this season including a marvelous curling strike against Benfica on Wednesday evening in an action where all the members of the MNM were involved. Like his former friend from FC Barcelona, Neymar reborn since the beginning of the season, even since the last two months of last season. In 13 matches, he has scored 11 goals and delivered 9 offerings. For Kylian Mbappé, it’s 11 achievements in 11 games.

30 goals for the MNM

The attacking trio of PSG is therefore involved in 30 goals in all competitions – in 13 matches – since the start of the season. It is the most prolific attacking trio of the five major championships. It is ahead of Manchester City (29 goals) including 19 goals for Erling Haaland (6 for Foden, 4 for Alvarez). The Top 5 is completed by Bayern Munich (22, Sané (8), Musiala (7) and Mané, seven goals), RB Leipzig (19, Nkunku (9), Werner (6), and André Silva (4) and FC Barcelona (16, Lewandowski (12), Ansu Fati (2) and Ousmane Dembélé (2).