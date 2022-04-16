The MNM will march on OM, Rabesandratana in saliva in advance

We expected it at the turn after the arrival of Lionel Messi with great fanfare last summer, the MNM finally took a long time to set up, to the chagrin of the red and blue supporters.

While they had to position themselves as the great architects of a season that promised to be sumptuous, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé never knew how to find the right fuel with PSG. The only one to have really held his rank, and even more than that, was once again Kylian Mbappé. It’s simple, the native of Paris was in the oven and in the mill, as much in the skin of the passer as in that of the scorer.

A MNM which finally wakes up for two matches with two scathing victories against Lorient (5-1) and against Clermont (6-1). The three men found themselves with their eyes closed during these two deadlines. A very good omen before facing Olympique de Marseille at the end of the 32nd day of Ligue 1, estimated Eric Rabesandratana on the airwaves of France Blue Paris. Nevertheless, the consultant has one big regret: not having seen this MNM much earlier in the season and, in particular, in the Champions League.

“In terms of prestige, this should give us a nice Classic. We have a rather fit Marseille team which can claim to offer a good opposition to PSG tomorrow. But PSG has also raised the bar and has shown a better face for two matches. The preparation for this match was therefore good. Above all, what stands out is the technical relationship between Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. That’s what we expected. She is responsible for 11 goals in the last two matches. Unfortunately, this relationship came a bit late in the season. On the other hand, it comes at the right time for this Classic »exposed Eric Rabesandratana, he who is eager to see what this famous trio will do against the Marseille enemy.