‘The Mob Tailor’ and the Movies That Use Haute Couture as a Plot – CINEMABLEND

From ‘The Phantom Thread’ by Paul Thomas Anderson to ‘The Mafia Tailor’ by Graham Moore, we take a tour of those films that resort to haute couture to accompany the atmosphere of the context and the emotional state of the characters.

Sewing is the trade of fastening objects or parts of a garment by making stitches with a needle and thread.either through direct manual labor (as occurs when all the little animals make a dress for Cinderellain the classic Disney animated film) or with a sewing machine (as Kate Winslet’s glamorous character works in the dressmaker). Additionally, it is a process tied to a variety of arts and crafts, including embroidery, tapestry, quilting, appliqué, patchwork, and haute couture techniques.

Whether it’s the central plot point (the tension between Emma Thompson’s flamboyant Dior-esque haute couture and Emma Stone’s more punk rock styles in cruel) or just the secondary action (when Sissy Spacek sews her own prom dress that ends up stained with blood due to a cruel prank on carrie) Different cinematographic fictions have recovered the act of sewing as a process of creation and transformation that many times, more than showing a world of appearances, portray or accompany the atmosphere of the context or the emotional state of the characters.





‘Eros’





One of the three short stories that make up the triptych Eros of 2004 is titled Hand and it is directed by the Hong Kong filmmaker, Wong Kar-Wai, who gives thematic and stylistic continuity to the anecdotes about fleeting or impossible loves as in his most representative film, In the Mood for Love: Wishing to love. He is an apprentice tailorZhang (Chen Chang), and she is high-class prostitute Mrs. Hua (Li Gong), who, due to her many wealthy clients and suitors, is wealthy enough to afford the most expensive and luxurious clothes, so it is attended with devotion and love by the young tailor.





‘Cannibal’





The film by the Spanish Manuel Martín Cuenca focuses on the renowned master tailor Carlos (Antonio de la Torre) he produces tailor-made suits that perfectly fit the elegant gentlemen of Granada, we even see him working responsibly on the reworking of a holy mantle that will be used during Holy Week processions. What no one suspects, and what remains completely hidden from the Andalusian capital, is that Carlos is also a perfect murderer. He cuts his female victims into pieces with great delicacy and keeps them in his freezer so that from time to time he can enjoy one of the most tender pieces for dinner.





‘The Ghost Thread’





Paul Thomas Anderson’s film centers on Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis), one of the leading dressmakers in 1950s London. It stands to reason that her own wardrobe is on par with the dresses she creates. With a minimalist approach to style, Reynolds looks both vintage and classic., with an air of fussy elegance. His airy voice belies his fierce specificity about not just her dresses, but his life, being specific about how lazy his mornings should be and how he likes his asparagus.





‘Raftis: The Tailor’





In this pitch from Greek filmmaker Sonia Liza Kenterman, Nikos (Dimitris Imellos) has taken over his father Thanasis’s (Thanasis Papageorgiou) tailoring business in Athens, which he established some 60 years ago. But times have changed, hardly anyone is willing to pay several thousand euros for a suit. The store is about to go into liquidation when Nikos develops new business ideas, including building a traveling stall, as well as foraying into wedding dress makingso there is evidently a much greater interest in Athenian society.

‘The mob tailor’





Set in 1956 in the middle of winter in Chicago, the film by Graham Moore (Oscar winner for his work as a screenwriter in the puzzle code) follows Leonard (Mark Rylance), an English tailor who used to make suits on London’s prestigious Savile Row. But after a family tragedy he moved to Chicago and opened a store that is frequented by the most dangerous men in town..

Soon, his shop becomes a key part of crime boss Roy Boyle’s (Simon Russell Beale) operation, the place where mobsters exchange communications while Leonard ignores their dealings and focuses intently on his meticulous tailoring, with the help of of his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch). The mafia tailor is currently in theaters in Mexico and here you can check its performances for Cinemex and Cinépolis.