The Mob Tailor (Graham Moore, 2022)

The classic gangster returns to the screens with The mafia tailor (The OutfitGraham Moore, 2022), an unfortunate Spanish title for a film that looks like a film from the 50s, but uses all the tricks available in 21st century cinema.

Chicago, 1956. Leonard (Mark Rylance) and his receptionist Mable (Zoey Deutch) are aware that a large part of the clientele they serve in their tailor shop moves within criminal circles, but it has not been a problem until one night they sneak in. at the tailor shop Richie (Dylan O’Brien), the son of a major crime boss, and Francis (Johnny Flynn). Both are convinced that there is a mole in theirs, which has generated a war between rival gangs. Leonard and Mable are drawn into this war on a night fraught with danger.

The terrible Castilian title is the worst thing that could be said of a film that is, alluding to the double meaning of the original title, of classic stature. Director Graham Moore and his co-writer Johnathan McClain create an archetypal story within the crime subgenre, with its mole hunt, betrayals and double-dealing common in gangster stories. What gives the film its own personality is that the action takes place entirely inside the tailor’s shop, either because there are characters seeking refuge or because they cannot leave because they are taken hostage.

It’s not easy to bring to fruition one of these films in which the action takes place in a single location. The cast and the script must operate at the highest level to hold the viewer’s attention. The director must plan the visual narrative so that the viewer does not get tired, thus avoiding the feeling of seeing “filmed theatre”. Taking these factors into account, The mafia tailor works for the most part. The cast, led by Mark Rylance and with solid performances by Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn, manages to bring the story to life, keeping the film afloat even in some moments when the tension ebbs. Moore wants to make a classic-style film, but sometimes he slows down the pace, causing the aforementioned dramatic drop in tension. Fortunately, these moments are minimal.

The absence of, let’s say, “geographical action” is supplied with various surprises and plot twists, with the idea of ​​keeping the viewer entertained until the end. Thus, The mafia tailor innovatively offers a familiar story within the genre.

