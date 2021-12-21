the mobile market grows, PCs and consoles are falling, digital outclasses the physical – Nerd4.life

Games Industry has published an infographic that collects some of the most significant numbers made by thegaming industry in 2021. Among these the size of the various markets, which sees that mobile up from the previous year, and those PC and console down. In particular, the console market recorded a -6.6% of revenues, stopping at 50.4 billion dollars, while the decrease in the PC area was only 0.8%, for 36.7 billion dollars. Meanwhile, the mobile market grew 7.3% to $ 93.2 billion, outstripping the combined console and PC markets.

Incidentally, the console sector represents 28% of the market, the PC sector 20% and the mobile sector the remaining 52%. The distance now appears incurable.

Looking more at the detail, i games on smartphones they produced 81.5 billion dollars (+ 8.0% compared to the previous year), those on tablets 11.7 billion dollars (+ 2.6%), browser games for PCs stopped at 2, 6 billion dollars (-18.2%) and it is their collapse to a large extent that caused the minus sign on the PC sector as a whole, given that for the rest video games on PC have produced 34.1 billion dollars, growing by 0.9%.

In all this swirl of numbers, it should be noted that the digital market it grew further, reaching 93.4% of the pie, for 168.5 billion dollars in revenues, against only 11.8 billion in the physical market, which currently represents 6.6% of the video game market.

Naturally on the PC the digital market is stronger and produced 98.9% of revenues, against 1.1% of the physical one, but even on consoles the trend is now very clear, given that the physical market has produced only the 22.7% of revenues, against 77.3% of digital revenues.