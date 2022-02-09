The mobile phone and the consequences of night use: sleep quality and related problems | Other sports

According to a study published in the journal Bitish Scientists, the cell phone, especially if charged, would affect the quality of sleep leading to very serious consequences, such as diabetes and obesity. It is well known that a higher quality of sleep allows the metabolism to maintain a balanced balance. This phenomenon derives from the production of melatonin, a hormone produced by a pineal gland located at the base of the brain.

Ivy Cheung, a researcher at Northwestern University in Chicago, said, “If you start sleeping less or get light at the wrong time late into the night, you stop secreting melatonin and this could contribute to metabolic changes.” In the past , groups of researchers from the University of Granada first, then Manchester, thanks to their studies, came to the conclusion that night exposure to smartphone computers can lead to obesity. The best condition for melatonin production is total darknessmoreover, the flow of electromagnetic waves produced by the device being charged is greater. The radiation values ​​released by a standby phone are approximately 2.3 Milligauss, denoted by mG in the international measurement system. This value rises to 3.4 mG when the device is charging.

The radiation values ​​to which one is exposed also derive from the distance at which the device is located. The advice of the experts is to turn off the device or, if unable, charge it at a certain distance from where we sleep, preferably by placing it in another room. Today mobile phones accompany us everywhere, they allow us to always have people just a click away, but they are not suitable to accompany us even in our dreams.