the mobile phone is “reset” – Corriere.it

His car was found near Villa Taranto. Regularly parked on the lakeside of Pallanza, not far from the Verbania carabinieri barracks. It was open. Inside: personal effects. The phone was at home: reset. These are the last traces of Sebastiano Bianchi. Missing, missing. The Legnano Basket Knights player, 1.97 meter winger in the Serie B championship, best scorer in the last league derby, missing. Returned to his home in Verbania on Sunday after the match played with Sangiorgese, left without giving notice to the family and at the moment there is no news yet, says the club in a note on its social pages. The searches for the divers went on for the whole day of Tuesday 9 November in Lake Maggiore: empty. At the moment, in the evening, no trace of Sebastiano Bianchi. The investigation was suspended for the night.

About Sebastiano Bianchi Originally from Omegna, living in Verbania, debut in basketball in the youth teams of Pallacanestro Varese and Pallacanestro Cant. Sebastiano Bianchi was now showing off with the colors of Legnano, the team of president Marco Tajana in which he returned to play last summer (after a first experience on the A2 parquet, also in Legnano), after having also been registered for Tortona, Cento, Omegna, Sangiorgese and Urania Milano. Protagonist of group A, leader of the statistics by minutes played, versatile player, third best scorer of the season (17.5 points on average). What happened after the match with Sangiorgese? Mystery.





The athlete and the man Sebastiano single. He has an introverted character, at times closed, even if he is well integrated with his companions and often goes out in their company. On the parquet he was in great shape and was playing very well, says president Tajana. Bianchi should have trained on Tuesday morning with his teammates but did not show up at the sports hall. The father found his son’s smartphone in the house. The phone was completely reset: no phone number in the directory, no chat in memory. Everything suggests that the player deleted everything before exiting.

Research in Lake Maggiore it was the father who raised the alarm. On Tuesday morning the rumor of a possible discovery of the basketball player’s body had also spread: information denied. The divers of the Turin fire brigade unit, with the support of a police boat, they sounded the lake for the whole day of Tuesday until 7pm. Then, as darkness fell, they stopped. They will resume on Wednesday morning 10 November.