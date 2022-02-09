The mobile phone near the bed increases the risk of obesity and diabetes: here is the new shock study

According to a recent study, sleeping with the phone near the bed, on the nightstand for example, is quite dangerous, especially if left in the office. Obesity and diabetes are the diseases linked to these bad habits.

While this has been said over and over again, sleeping with your smartphone next to your bed can really be dangerous to health as you cannot even imagine, even more so if your phone is charging all night. According to a study published by the British Scientistscharge the phone in the bedroom increases the possibility of suffering from obesity and diabetes. But why this correlation between things? The main cause, according to this study, is related to our body’s production of melatonin, which according to a series of conditions increases or decreases, thus decreeing the quality of sleep. But why? Simple. A dark environment increases the production of melatonin and consequently improves the quality of sleep, in fact it has always been said that having electronic objects in the room is very harmful for a good sleep. Conversely, the electromagnetic radiation generated by the phone being charged they would disturb the production of melatonin to such an extent that it would lead to a consequent deterioration in the quality of sleep. The result is one metabolism imbalance which could lead to diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Exactly.

The study, which seems to have dug deep, states that in standby, the value of the electromagnetic radiation released by the phone is 2.3 Milligauss (mG). The magnetic flux density increases to 3.4 Milligauss after putting the smartphone in charge, ergo it rises a lot. Also, the phone’s electromagnetic radiation values vary according to the distance at which you hold the smartphone plugged into the socket: at 5 cm, 10 cm and 15 cm they are respectively 1, 0.5 and 0.3 MilliGauss. So, if you really have to keep it in charge, it would be better to do it outside the room.

Sleeping close to your smartphone? A habit to be eliminated

The advice, which should be followed, of the experts remains that of turn off the device during the nightwhile in case of impossibility or availability it continues even outside work (if I really can’t wait for the next day or they don’t know hours), it is better not to keep it near the bed but at a adequate distance, even better in another room so you’re not even tempted to keep it on your nightstand. In 2014, well before this study, researchers from the University of Granada and later experts from the University of Manchester carried out research on this topic, arriving at the same result, namely that using a computer or smartphone at night can cause obesity.

“A single three-hour exposure to blue light in the evening had an acute impact on hunger and glucose metabolism. We are interested in how an alteration of the sleep-wake pattern can cause diabetes and obesity. We are also looking into whether better sleep will have a positive effect on these conditions. This light-dark cycle is useful for our bodies to predict changes in the environment. So, if you start sleeping less or get light at the wrong time until late at night, you stop melatonin secretion and this could contribute to metabolic alterations “he has declared Ivy Cheung of Northwestern University in Chicago.