The mobile stabilizer you want has a great discount on Amazon

If you want to improve your videos with a professional style, you can get it for very little.

If you like photography and video, it is essential that you have a gimbal to record videos like a professional. And one of the best options on the market is now at a great discount. It’s about the stabilizer. hohem iSteady Xa very compact option, of high quality and with an app full of effects.

Taking advantage of a discount only available until March 6 you can save 17.80 euros and its price remains at 71.20. A discount of almost 30 euros compared to its official price that you should not miss. Simply click on the link and then on the 20% discount code that appears next to the price.

Mobile Stabilizer Specifications – hohem iSteady X

This is a great option for price, quality and, especially, for how little it takes up when folded. These are its specifications:

The lightest in the world and the most compatible . The mobile stabilizer only weighs 259g, which is lighter than any other gimbal. It is a folding stabilizer, folded equivalent to a mobile. In addition, it is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones with a width of 55-95mm and a weight of 280g.

. The mobile stabilizer only weighs 259g, which is lighter than any other gimbal. It is a folding stabilizer, folded equivalent to a mobile. In addition, it is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones with a width of 55-95mm and a weight of 280g. Now using the video stabilizer, you can make professional footage with just one click, such as 360 degree rotation/time-lapse/hitchcock, etc…

5 modes of use and functions in the official app . The hohem iSteady X has 5 modes. With portrait mode, this 3-axis gimbal can quickly switch between landscape and portrait mode for different effects. The handheld stabilizer can use various functions via APP: smart tracking/panorama recording/beauty mode etc.

. The hohem iSteady X has 5 modes. With portrait mode, this 3-axis gimbal can quickly switch between landscape and portrait mode for different effects. The handheld stabilizer can use various functions via APP: smart tracking/panorama recording/beauty mode etc. Both stabilizer and selfie stick or tripod . The hohem iSteady X is much more than a gimbal and offers extra functions such as a selfie stick or tripod.

. The hohem iSteady X is much more than a gimbal and offers extra functions such as a selfie stick or tripod. Excellent quality. The hohem iSteady X 3-Axis Mobile Phone Stabilizer is made of high-quality complex materials and has passed numerous endurance tests, ensuring its long service life.

