The mobile that immortalizes the party

The editorial by FcInterNews.it

Maurizio Pizzoferrato

Eight months ago, Inter won the nineteenth Scudetto in its glorious history. On Wednesday, the Beneamata raised the Italian Super Cup in her home, beating Juventus, their long-time rival, to the last breath. The party continues and the Nerazzurri people are ecstatic. After the Christmas break, which has always been an unknown factor for the teams that have to return to the competition, Inter were forced to skip the away match in Bologna and therefore, with muscles and mind that were not fully trained, had to face, within three days , Lazio in the league and Juve in the one-off match that awarded the last title of last season.

It was a double commitment that represented an important verification to measure the real strength of the leaders and her coach. Result: two wins for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who has now convinced even the most skeptical. The team always wants to win, and addresses the episodes that in modern football are increasingly decisive for the outcome of the matches, regardless of the goodness of the game expressed.

Last Wednesday’s Inter-Juventus is the picture of this, just think of that latest assault that gave birth to the winning goal of the scapegoating Alexis Sanchez. While the other side was thinking of tactical fouls and alleged specialists in taking penalties, Inzaghi invited at least six players to pour in near the Juventus goal. We all know the outcome. Inter wanted and knew how to create the episode that led to the triumph. Matter of mentality. The famous winning mentality that finally, for more than a year, has had the right of citizenship to the Pinetina. Another aspect that warms the hearts (Nerazzurri) is the unity of the group. At Inter they all seem to be true friends, ready to help each other on the pitch, believing with the same conviction in reaching the goal.

It’s true, Lautaro gets pissed off when he is replaced, Barella also got dazed on Wednesday, but once the Cup was won they were there, in the middle of the field, jumping and celebrating. Alessandro Bastoni, an authentic Nerazzurri, happily sang one of the most popular choirs of the “Nord”. Together with the “gang”, the President of Inter, Steven Zhang, who had returned from China after a long and forced absence, was also celebrating before the match won against Lazio. Last May, the young majority shareholder of the Nerazzurri club captured the Scudetto party excitedly with his mobile phone. After eight months we saw him in the middle of the field doing the same thing to win the Super Cup. With the same emotion. Like it not, this property, even legitimately criticized for some financial problems exasperated by the explosion of the pandemic and the decisions of the Chinese government, is synonymous with victory.

In less than six years of work, Suning has won a Scudetto, a Supercoppa, after a second place in the first Antonio Conte championship and a Europa League final. With Suning, Inter is back to compete, not just to participate. The best managers, the best coaches, great players have been hired. Also having the ability to keep the team strong and winning in the face of the painful disposals of last summer, however necessary to secure the club. But Zhang did not return to Milan just to immortalize the victories with his mobile phone. The President is personally closing fundamental renewals which, these days, are no less important than any purchases in the winter market session.

It may be that one day, more or less distant, Suning decides to leave, selling Inter. But so far this property, although so distant in culture and habits from our way of thinking, still represents a guarantee of solidity and, as the field is ruling, of successes. But the hot week isn’t over. Tomorrow the nerazzurri of Milan will visit the nerazzurri of Bergamo led by the former Gasperini who has not yet dispelled the anger for his dismissal after a few games in the 2011-2012 season. Probably the match against Atalanta will present greater difficulties than those played with Lazio and Juventus. It is played at home, even if there will be a maximum of five thousand spectators, and the Bergamo players have not abandoned the idea of ​​being able to definitively enter the championship.

We will therefore need a great Inter, which must have been good in the last few hours to forget the celebrations for the success against Juventus. Happy yes, but always focused and on the piece. Then, as always, the pitch will speak.