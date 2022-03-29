The mobile version of Ace Attorney Trilogy will be replaced by the console version

James 31 mins ago Games Leave a comment 41 Views

In 2012, The original trilogy of the Ace Attorney franchise was brought to mobile devices through Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy HD., which has served as the ideal starting point for the saga for many of its fans. Compared to the original Nintendo DS titles, Ace Attorney Trilogy HD was a higher definition remastered version that included its first three games in one.

However, this same trilogy has been ported to consoles over the years, including a general overhaul of the interface, better quality sprites, and improved features. This is why, today, Capcom has decided to replace the mobile version of this trilogy with the console version starting June 9.

Ace Attorney Trilogy HD

If you still have the old version, you can continue using it after that date, but their respective DLCs cannot be purchased. Also, this version will stop receiving updates, so it is very possible that it will end up being incompatible with future versions of Android and iOS. In addition, it should be noted that on Android it will not be possible to re-download those DLCs purchased after February 13, 2015.

Fortunately, You can choose to receive the new version of the title at free cost if you already own Ace Attorney Trilogy HD, but the save data will not be kept.

What do you think about it? Will you update to the new version or will you stick with the old one for nostalgia’s sake? We read you in the comments!

