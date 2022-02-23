The mobile with the most battery has 13,200 mAh and weighs half a kilo!

Searching cell phones with a lot of battery We have met a real beast. If you are looking for a smartphone with a giant battery and the better autonomy you should take a look at this device. It is a Chinese terminal with a 13,200mAh battery which can last a few 5 days of full use bypassing the charger. The bad news is that this feature is its best asset, as the rest of the components make it a fairly basic mid-range option. It has 3 or 4 times more battery than your current smartphone!

What can be achieved with a 13,200 mAh battery?

Usually a smartphone conventional has between 3,500 and 5,000 mAh of battery. In most cases it is necessary to charge them every day. The curious terminal that we have found in AliExpress offers a 13,200mAh batterythat is, between 3 and 4 times more capacity than a conventional smartphone.

According to its technical sheet it is possible to spend 5 days without charging and with full use every day. It is something that many dream of, although not everything is as beautiful as it may seem. The device has a thickness of 20.8 millimeters. That is, more than 2 centimeters.

And it weighs half a kilo! Yes, yes, as you read it, his weight is 491 grams. To give you an idea, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 weighs 178 grams. The weight and size figures are absolutely crazy and make any user discard the purchase as soon as you see them.

You will have several days of autonomy, but in return you will need a giant pocket and a wrist strap so as not to hurt your hand by holding it for more than two minutes. As a curiosity, it is a very interesting smartphone, but the reality is that nobody, or almost nobody, will want to buy something like that.