The Mobile World Congress cancels the Russian pavilion in a condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine | Technology

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) announced this Friday the cancellation of the Russian pavilion in the congress in a condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine. The GSMA, organizer of the mobile congress, has published a statement in which it ensures that “it complies with all government sanctions and policies” derived from the armed conflict. “In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, the MWC seems irrelevant in these circumstances,” the organizers state in rejecting institutional participation in the Russian government event, whose action they “strongly” condemn. The director of the GSMA, John Hoffman, has encouraged the group of 20 Russian companies that had to participate in the congress to “stay at home”.

Hoffman explained at an event in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, which hosts the Fira Gran Via venue where the Mobile will be held, that those companies that “will not be able to participate” are those that appear on the list of companies sanctioned by the United States. The GSMA advocates a “unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to advance the ways and means in which connectivity can ensure that people, industry and society thrive.” “There will be no Russian pavilion at the MWC,” concludes the statement, which ensures that “the security of the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges.”

According to sources from the organization, Ukraine did not have institutional representation in the Mobile edition that will be held from next Monday to Thursday, with an attendance forecast of 50,000 people. The list of exhibitors included the Russian Export Center, owned by the state, in Hall 5. In the same space, 11 technology companies from the country were located, such as SoftMediaLab, Trueconf or Sigma Messaging and the Eximbank of Russia. The cast also includes the public satellite operator Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC), in Hall 7, and the antivirus company Kaspersky, in Hall 2, with its own stand.

