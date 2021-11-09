The Moby Fantasy motor ship has been launched: it is the largest and greenest ferry in the world

(Adnkronos) – The Moby Fantasy motor ship was launched at the Gsi shipyard in Guangzhou, the first of the two new generation units that will enter service from 2023. Moby Fantasy is a record-breaking ship: with its 237 meters in length with a width of 32 and a tonnage of 69500 ​​tons, it can carry up to 2500 passengers who will be accommodated in the 550 cabins all with cruise ship standards, and thanks to the over 3800 linear meters of garage it can carry up to 1300 cars or 300 trucks; the engine power is 10.8 megawatts, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25 knots. This is what we read in a note. Moby Fantasy is the largest ferry in the world and will be an extraordinary driving force for the economy of Livorno, Olbia and Sardinia, creating over 500 direct and related jobs. The revolution in the concept of the ferry as we know it today will be in every detail: furnishings, equipment and cabins are more similar to those of a cruise ship than those we are used to knowing on ferries. With every detail designed to ensure maximum quality: in the cabins and in the common areas, as always aimed at offering travelers the best possible standards of on-board services. Very important, both in the Moby Fantasy and in its sister ship, always under construction in the Gsi shipyards, will be the attention to the protection of the environment and to the energy and ecological transition at the center of the choices made on board: the ships are in fact equipped with a series of equipment that will make it possible to reduce emissions. And there will also be the possibility of switching from traditional power to LNG liquefied natural gas, the cleanest fuel in the sector. With today’s launch, a new, decisive and very important page is written in the history of Moby, but also in that of the Italian and world navy, with the launch of the largest and greenest ferry ever, which together with the sister ship Moby Legacy will be at the center of Moby’s new industrial and development plan.