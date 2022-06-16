The moccasin has become the fashion obsession of tops this summer

Instead of opting for sexy strappy shoes this summer, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid chose a more classic style: the moccasin. It would only make sense that after a long winter of stuffing our feet in stuffy sneakers and boots, we would finally let our manicured toes catch some rays. However, it seems that the tops have another idea in mind, and for good reason, the moccasin is a fashion ally of first choice.

In 7 looks, Hailey Bieber confirms her status as a fashion icon on the streets of New York

Photo: Getty Images

All fans

Last week, Hailey Bieber was spotted in New York wearing an ultra-sexy but still elegant black skirt suit, paired with a pair of black wide platform loafers accented with a very small white sock. preppy. A few weeks earlier, Kendall Jennerwho also works with Dani Michellethe stylist of Hailey Bieber, had opted for simple dark jeans and a gray tank top, as well as a pair of classic black tassel loafers with thin soles. Then there was Bella Hadidseen in mid-May with a cream cardigan, a Heaven graphic T-shirt by Marc Jacobs and a mini-skirt, all paired with cream-colored knee-high socks and a pair of wide-leg loafers. (The grunge-inspired set was reminiscent of the collection Perry Ellis from the fall of 1993 Marc Jacobsin which the models were wearing skirts and boots).