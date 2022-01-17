the mod for the FOV makes the clashes with the bosses more spectacular – Nerd4.life

God of War for PC is available a few days ago on Steam and Epic Games Store but the first mods are already available on the net. Among the most popular at the moment there is the one that allows you to change the Field of View (FOV) and that among the various advantages it has that of making the more spectacular fights, especially those with bosses.

An example is the gameplay video posted by user DEAFPS, with FOV set to 105, which shows the fight with the first boss of the game, the “Unknown” (if you have not yet discovered his real name, do not continue further if you don’t want to run into some spoiler).

As we can see, a wider view than the original one does not absolutely affect the spectacularity of the fight, but rather allows you to appreciate even more the rapid and sudden shots of Kratos’ opponent and the extent of the magical attacks.

As we reported over the weekend, a Reddit user has created a mod to change the FOV in the PC version of God of War, an option not available by default probably due to the direction with a single sequence shot of the game. However, the mod in question had some compatibility issues during the cutscene, creating unpleasant visual effects. In the meantime, another one has been published on NexusMod which instead seems to work quite well, as long as it falls within the 30% limits recommended by its author.

The PC version of God of War is available on the Epic Games Store and Steam, where in less than 24 hours it surpassed 60,000 contemporary players and took the podium of the sales ranking on the Valve platform.

In addition to the one for the FOV, other mods are currently available on NexusMod, such as the one that allows you to import a complete save with all unlocked armors, the one that adds compatibility with Windows 7 and more.