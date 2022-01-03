Sports

the modalities of access to the Olympic Stadium

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

TICKET HOLDERS FOR ROME-JUVENTUS

Tickets purchased for the Roma – Juventus match on 9 January 2022 at 18:30 will be CANCELED AND REFUNDED.

THE METHODS BELOW:

Purchases made through official channels of the Club

All tickets purchased through the Club’s official channels will be automatically canceled and refunded. The amount equal to the value of the tickets will be credited back to the credit card, Paypal account or bank account used for the purchase.

The refund will be made within 30 days or visible on the February statement. The timing of the re-credit of the sum may in fact depend on your bank.

If you paid using a voucher or a gift card, you will always find the refunded amount within 30 days.

AS Roma informs that it will not be possible to request a refund of the tickets purchased, in ways and channels other than those indicated above.

THE FOLLOWING TITLES REMAIN VALID:

  • DISABLED or DISABLED TICKETS 100% + ACCOMPANY:

Reduced tickets and dedicated to DISABLED or DISABLED 100% + ACCOMPANYING PERSON, purchased through the AS Roma Contact Center Tel. 06.89386000 (Monday to Friday, 9.30-18.30 hours). They will NOT be canceled, are to be considered valid for access to the tender.

  • GUEST SECTOR TICKETS:

Tickets of the NORTH WEST DISTINCT (guest sector), purchased from the Vivaticket Tlite network and vivaticket.com, They will NOT be canceled, are to be considered valid for access to the tender. The sale of tickets for Juventus fidelity card holders will resume starting at 4.00 pm on Wednesday 5 January.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

also Lozano positive for Coronavirus

6 days ago

“Gatti is a Chiellini with Bonucci’s feet”

7 days ago

“Referee-VAR dialogues?”: Rocchi’s promise

3 weeks ago

“The touch of Zenit on the buttocks of the brave Max. De Winter is a toy soldier. Arthur’s usual album”

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button