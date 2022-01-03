the modalities of access to the Olympic Stadium

TICKET HOLDERS FOR ROME-JUVENTUS

Tickets purchased for the Roma – Juventus match on 9 January 2022 at 18:30 will be CANCELED AND REFUNDED.

THE METHODS BELOW:

Purchases made through official channels of the Club

All tickets purchased through the Club’s official channels will be automatically canceled and refunded. The amount equal to the value of the tickets will be credited back to the credit card, Paypal account or bank account used for the purchase.

The refund will be made within 30 days or visible on the February statement. The timing of the re-credit of the sum may in fact depend on your bank.

If you paid using a voucher or a gift card, you will always find the refunded amount within 30 days.

AS Roma informs that it will not be possible to request a refund of the tickets purchased, in ways and channels other than those indicated above.

THE FOLLOWING TITLES REMAIN VALID:

DISABLED or DISABLED TICKETS 100% + ACCOMPANY:

Reduced tickets and dedicated to DISABLED or DISABLED 100% + ACCOMPANYING PERSON, purchased through the AS Roma Contact Center Tel. 06.89386000 (Monday to Friday, 9.30-18.30 hours). They will NOT be canceled, are to be considered valid for access to the tender.

GUEST SECTOR TICKETS:

Tickets of the NORTH WEST DISTINCT (guest sector), purchased from the Vivaticket Tlite network and vivaticket.com, They will NOT be canceled, are to be considered valid for access to the tender. The sale of tickets for Juventus fidelity card holders will resume starting at 4.00 pm on Wednesday 5 January.