the model accused of cultural appropriation

Kendall Jenner is again facing accusations of cultural appropriation. The model had already been criticized recently when she announced through her social profiles the launch of her tequila brand called 818 Tequila and based in Jalisco (Mexico). This time, however, at the center of criticism is the new advertising campaign for its 818 Tequila. The 25-year-old model shares new photos and videos of her advertising campaign on social media, recorded on an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico, where she opened the store for the new venture.

Sharing the content on her personal Instagram page, Jenner wrote below the post: “What an incredible experience I’ve had so far, learning about this beautiful place, its beautiful culture and beautiful people! Drink818 was launched in California … we will be moving to the rest of the United States throughout the summer, keep your eyes peeled !!!.” Throughout the ad, which shows Jenner riding astride rows of agave plants and sipping tequila on the back of a pickup truck, the farmer was wearing jeans, a cowboy hat, and a loose cotton shirt over a tank top— for some, the look echoed the stereotypes associated with Mexican farmers.

A huge amount of Latins and Mexican users in fact were not happy with the model’s proposal and accused her of cultural appropriation calling her a colonizer. The advertising post was filled with criticism, “I as a Mexican, am pleading with all of you who live in the United States not to consume Kendall Jenner’s tequila because what she is doing is called “Cultural Appropriation.” Listen to us Mexicans when we tell you this is wrong. It’s our culture and we don’t want a white woman to profit from our culture.” Many similar messages have been shared on Twitter .

Jenner’s fans, however, were quick to defend his latest business, claiming that men like George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, and many others launched tequila brands without being accused of appropriating Mexican culture. “Kendall Jenner’s tequila 818 is no different from George Clooney’s Casamigos or The Rock’s Teramana,” one supporter tweeted. Jenner has yet to respond, at the moment she has instead decided to close the comments on the offending post.