Entertainment

The model and actress Emily Ratajkowski told all her truth about the romance with Brad Pitt

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Emily Ratajkowski has declared that she is single “for the first time” amid rumors that is dating brad pitt.

The 31-year-old model/actress filed for divorce from her husband of four yearsSebastian Bear-McClard34, in July following claims that he had been unfaithful to her and has since been linked with Brad, the heartthrob of Hollywood 58 years with reports. suggesting the pair have been on “a few dates”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he’s better than Lionel Messi

2 mins ago

From a Disney star like Selena Gomez to working as a waiter in a New York restaurant

11 mins ago

PSG: Close to Messi, he announces the color for the Ballon d’Or

13 mins ago

Victoria Beckham wore a spectacular white dress with red heels

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button