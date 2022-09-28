The model Cara Delevingne reappears in Paris after criticism for her health

The model and actress Cara Delevingne was seen for the first time after the video that set off the alarms in her followers, in which she looked a little out of place and poorly groomed, for which she was the subject of rumors about substance abuse, although these statements have not been confirmed so far.

The truth is that the supermodel was seen in the middle of a Paris Fashion Week event and, unlike the photos and videos at the Los Angeles airport, Delevingne had a different countenance, a new hair ‘look’ and an appearance much more in line with what he is used to on his part.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the model participated in a collaboration with fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, for what they were presenting the new collection of Cara Loves Karl, What was the line between the two called?

During the event, Delevingne wore a black blazer and long boots. The simplicity of her wardrobe stood out with the color of her makeup, since she used red lipstick and for the eye shadow she opted for a light color, but not flashy. This aspect caused the rumors about his physical and mental health to decrease.

The video broadcast on social networks, in which you see the model Cara Delevingne outside an airport in Los Angeles, United States, the supermodel can be seen moving strangely, walking from one side to the other with what appears to be a pipe in her hands, while smoking from it. With black clothes, a shirt in which the singer Britney Spears appears, as well as with disheveled hair and almost extreme thinness.

According to English media, the 30-year-old model would have been at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, California. the british daily Daily Mail He assures that Delevingne would have even been two hours late to board a private plane that would be owned by rapper Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, the appearance of the model would also have had a direct impact on their loved ones and friends, to the point that they would be thinking of an “intervention” to ensure their well-being.

“We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. She is talked about organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that she gets the help that she may need”, were the words of a source close to the model for the medium The Sun.

“Her friends are worried about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was at the festival with her. She was not alone and she supports her”, added another of his acquaintances for the newspaper DailyMail.

On the other hand, according to the cameras of the Daily Mail, Margot Robbie visited Cara last Wednesday, September 14, trying to spend some time with her. However, when leaving the place, Robbie showed an expression of sadness, concern and anguish.

Margot appears carrying a dark jacket on her arm, as she wipes her tears and walks near the model’s house. At the moment it is unknown what generated this reaction and if it is related to Delevingne’s health.