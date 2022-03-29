The model Claire Bridges had Covid, it got worse and they had to amputate both legs

The model Claire Bridges, 21 and an outstanding natural beauty, suffered complications with her Covid picture. The situation did not improve and devastating news arrived: both legs had to be amputated.

Originally from Florida, the young woman had been infected with coronavirus at the beginning of the year. But unlike many other people who came through the virus without serious problems, she had been born with a heart condition that made her a risk patient.

Covid complications

Bridges almost immediately had complications in her condition, and had to enter the Intensive Care Unit within days of being diagnosed. she was placed assisted breathing and it was like that for a couple of days.



Due to his heart condition, he was a high-risk patient.

But the problems kept getting worse. And compromised the model’s circulatory system. At that moment he learned that there was no other option than amputation of his two lower limbs.

Due to the cost of the surgery, he opened an account Go Found Me, until he managed to raise the necessary money to enter the operating room. And after a few months, Claire underwent the operation.

The model returned home a couple of weeks later and this is how she communicated it on her social networks: “At home and away!”.

Currently, the young woman goes through her days surrounded by friends and familywho always accompanied her on the hard road that the covid put ahead of her, and even before because of her condition.



In the middle, he celebrated his 21 years and decided to publish photos of the event.

treatment and support

Bridges has been undergoing about two months Kinesiology and occupational therapy sessionswith the aim of achieving even more mobility.

Her family on Facebook wrote her the following emotional message: “Claire Bridges, we are so proud of you, you inspire us. You have overcome more in two months than any of us could imagine in a lifetime. You’ll be climbing again before you know it. We love you”.



“At home and abroad”, she wrote on her Instagram after two months in seclusion. For now, and given that they will need more money since healthcare in the United States is privatized, the collection is just over $40,000 out of a goal of $100,000.

“Claire’s recovery will be a long and challenging one and it is our hope that we can provide her with the best possible help for her medical needs,” her loved ones posted.