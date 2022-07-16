The model Martina Evatore parades with the clothes she was wearing when they tried to rape her: “It’s never your fault”

“A friend told me: if you dress a certain way you look for it, but I was wearing pants and a closed jacket,” Martina tells Corriere della Sera

It was time to parade “disguised” in the clothes of an idol and Martina Evator, 20, from Padua, put on a camouflage jacket, a black T-shirt, baggy pants and white sneakers. She thus chose herself as an idol, while her companions had dressed as Megan Fox or Taylor Mega.

This is how Martina convinced the members of the jury last Saturday to “Miss Venice Beach”a fashion contest conceived twelve years ago by Elisa Bagordo (a former Miss Italy), to be sent to the final in September.

Behind Martina’s choice was a strong message: “It doesn’t matter how you dress, it’s never your fault if you get harassed. The problem is with the person looking at you.”

In a interview with Corriere della SeraMartina explains that this is the clothes she was wearing on July 29, 2019, when she was assaulted by a man at dawn

“I wanted to express that there is no ‘clothing that encourages bullying’. You can wear a miniskirt or pants, as in my case. It is the mind of the aggressor that makes the differenceit is he who has problems, not the one who dresses in one way or another,” he tells the newspaper.

Martina admits that the idea of ​​parading with that look came to her head recently when a friend “suggested that I cover up a little more because, according to her, I was looking for it”.

“I was wearing a somewhat tight, low-cut dress and he suggested I put a T-shirt over it at least until I got to the middle. Close to home many times the boys whistle at us when we walk. But I think it’s not the fault of the clothes, it’s their problem“, has explained.