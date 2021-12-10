the model of the rebirth will be an electric crossover

CURATIVE CONCEPT – Among the Stellantis brands in America there is one that desperately needs to get new life. And the Chrysler, which today has only two models in the range, the Pacifica minivan and the 300 sedan, the latter now a long way from its best days. A situation similar to that of another glorious brand of the Stellantis group in need of a relaunch, the Lancia. It is difficult to say whether the Detroit giant will return to assume the specific weight of the past. Certainly, however, there is that Stellantis has a plan to revitalize its sick giant: it is called Chrysler EV Concept (in the pictures) and, according to what Carlos Tavares said a couple of days ago during Software Day 2021, it is much more than a simple exercise in style.

CLEAR IDEAS (BUT NO HURRY) – The pillar on which, according to the latest rumors from the United States, the rebirth of the Chrysler, was unveiled last July and, in terms of dimensions and technical characteristics, it seems the right card to closely mark the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The entry into production of a battery-powered SUV, however, for the moment is only a declaration of intent: in fact, Chrylser has no plans to launch new models for the next two years, which suggests that to see the EV Concept plowing through the American roads we will have to wait until 2024. According to the US magazine Car and DriverChrysler could brush up on the name for its future electric raised wheel flagship Airflow, like the historic and innovative model of the 1930s.

MEDIUM SIZE AND TWO MOTORS – Some information about the architecture of the Chrysler Airflow, which should be based on the STLA Medium, the platform on which the other future medium-large electric models of the Stellantis group will also rest. According to the technical data sheet presented last summer together with the Chrysler EV Concept, the powerplant, fully electric and powered by battery packs with a capacity of 87 or 104 kWh, should guarantee a range of up to 700 kilometers. It is known that the medium-sized STLA platform is able to support engines with powers from 170 to about 450 HP, while at the transmission level, considering the type of vehicle, it is reasonable to expect a four-wheel drive configuration with two electric motors. one for each axle.

PASSWORD: QUALITY – Considering the audience of potential buyers, in order not to lose ground at the start towards the best electric SUVs, the new one Chrysler Airflow it will have to offer an adequate level of technology, especially in terms of on-board connectivity. Alongside the large display from which you can access the main infotainment functions, in the cockpit of the EV Concept there are others six screens, four for front seat passengers and two for rear seat occupants. On the production model some interfaces could disappear, while it is quite evident that in order to fight on an equal footing in an increasingly fierce category, that of the premium category crossovers, no sacrifice can be made in terms of perceived quality: precious materials, refined lighting in short, the environment and a large panoramic roof are taken for granted if the car goes into production. To say it is still early, but today it is such a car that Chrysler needs to recover its place among the big manufacturers.