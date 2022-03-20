the model prince who conquers catwalks

Prince Nikolai of Denmark began his successful modeling career at the age of 19, ever since he has been a fixture on the catwalks and one of the favorite models for big name brands in the modeling world.

Who is Nikolai from Denmark?

Prince Nikolai was born on August 28, 1999 at the Copenhagen University Hospital. He is the eldest son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his first wife Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg. He is sixth in line to the Danish throne, and 228th in line to the British throne.





The young prince has stood out as a remarkable student; however, at the age of 19, he decided to put his studies on hold to start a successful career as a model.

Nikolai of Denmark’s modeling career

The handsome prince with dark hair and green eyes quickly began to attract the attention of brands and catwalks. In 2017 he was signed by Scoop Models in Denmark.

His Fashion Week debut was alongside Cara Delevingne for Christopher Bailey’s Burberry, and he also opened his first menswear show for Kim Jones at Dior.

His family has put his blue blood aside and fully supports the young prince, who has also been working for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

What does Nikolai from Denmark study?

Although he has been successful as a model, the 22-year-old prince has decided to put his modeling career on hold to continue his studies in Business Administration and Service Management.

Nikolai has moved to Paris, France, where he will also have the opportunity to be more in contact with his father and half-siblings.

