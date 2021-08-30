the models arrive by gondola

Jennifer Lopez she is seated next to the two stylists, the other 400 guests attend the parade from the historic cafes of Piazza San Marco. The models, almost a hundred, arrive from the sea in gondola, accompanied by designer gondoliers, blue and white striped t-shirts and sequins. It starts to rain, everyone takes shelter but then together with the sunset a rainbow appears. They must have planned that too Dolce & Gabbana who have done things big: from Piazzetta San Marco to the Arsenale, from the Doge’s Palace to the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, they have chosen Venice to present Haute Couture, Haute Couture, High Jewelery for Women and Men and the debut of the Home line in three days . Title The treasures of Venice.

THE PARTERRE

With the guests of special occasions: there is Kitty Spencer, Lady Diana’s niece and brand ambassador of the maison, Anna Wintour, director of Vogue America, there are Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel and Sharon Stone who in the afternoon shot a commercial at the Procuratie in super sexy little black dress, singer Bebe Rexha and Luis Fonsi of Despacito, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Maria Bakalova, Helen Mirren, Monica Bellucci, Heidi Klum, Zoe Soldan and Puff Daddy. «We have chosen a place of sublime beauty», say the two stylists while on a red catwalk, tailoring creations inspired by the glories of the Doges and the Carnival of the eighteenth century parade.

Among them famous daughters such as Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel) and Leni Klum (Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore) who wore silks and brocades. Before the parade, a show on the theme of the Venetian carnival – it is tradition – directed by Marco Balik.

Fr.Nu.

