The modern decoration of the mansion that Emma Stone sells for 4.3 million dollars

That’s right, how shocking it sounds, Emma Stone He is looking to sell his Malibu home for $4.29 million. But of course the modern decor what does that have Mansion it’s dreamy.

The 33-year-old actress Emma Stone It is consecrated as the main face of diverse and successful films that have always been celebrated by critics. From the hand of fame, an interesting wealth came to the American actress, which she decided to invest in bricks.

In this way, in 2018, the artist fell in love with a luxurious Mansion found on the beaches of Malibu. For this, at that time he disbursed US $ 3.25 million dollars in the purchase.

With an exclusive panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean, a few years have passed and now it is being sold. But he clearly seeks to make a profit margin and for this he published it on the market at 4.3 million dollars.

The Mansion that sells Emma Stone

The Mansion that sells Emma Stone It is located exactly on a cliff. Charming from any angle, the property has 3 bedrooms measuring 167 m². It is built on a large plot of 1.3 hectares, surrounded by different species of trees.

All its surrounding landscape is perfect to enjoy the green and blue. In line with real estate trends after the pandemic, all its internal environments have large windows that let in natural light and connect with both the outside and the inside.

SOURCE: El Diario NY – View outside the windows that the Mansion that sells Emma Stone

A modern and luxurious decor in every detail

All the Mansion it is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. The decor of each of its corners is very modern. Starting with the living room, which sports white walls, ceiling and floor; just like the rest of the house.

To cut a little with the monochrome style, the actress chose a decor with earth colors that contrast all the light outside and for this he chose a large brown rug, a pair of leather armchairs and two pieces of furniture in the same tone.

SOURCE: AD Spain – The decor modern of the Mansion that sells Emma Stone.

Even so, the natural color also predominates in a large three-seat armchair, another individual one and in the pot where one of the internal plants is kept.

One of the bedrooms has light wallpaper with flowers. A rug with tribal symbols in blue and brown that drown out the white light from the ceiling. The same, the curtains and the linens match the bed, the chest of drawers and the small table that are made of light wood.



Another of the environments that is almost completely white is the bathroom. The decor modern is carried mainly in the white bricks that dress the adjoining room. All with a double sink and two gold-framed mirrors that match the rest of the taps. A detail, the room is separated in two and the bathing area manages to integrate the shower and bathtub.



The Mansion that sells Emma Stone it wasn’t always like this. She made several changes to renew the spaces. Among them, details of a decor modern in many of its wide corners.

