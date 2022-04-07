The modernization of 3DJuegos starts today and begins with the forum: New URL, same functions

Today at 6:00 p.m. on the 3DJuegos Discord I will have a digital talk to answer questions and explain the changes.

We all feel good in our comfort zone, and the truth is that changes always cause some concern. Will it be better or worse than before its application? In the coming weeks you will see many changes in 3DJuegos, and will affect the entire web. Some of them you will see aesthetically, however the majority affect the bowels of the environment and you will not necessarily notice them. But all of them have a common logic: to be better than we were.

What is that intention? Many years have passed since the launch of the medium in 2005, and although we have been adding functions during all these years and making some aesthetic changes, the truth is that we have not yet touched its manager or its entrails too much. And times change, and needs What Google marks for what is a successful medium also changes over time, and 16 years without touching a manager is too long for something as changeable as the Internet. For example, if before having a robust forum and a large community was a blessing for visibility, it has been stigmatizing any media outlet for a few years now, undermining its credibility. Search engines are no longer interested in user-generated content, they want only what they consider authoritative opinions of professionals in the sector.

In the midst of the democratization of opinions, which is essentially what the Internet provides, search engines bet on the opposite line; Google highlights, Bing, Google Discover, Google Go and all news search or indexing tools they punish by making invisible the media that have strong forums, community and news integrations or systems like our group and clan mechanics. And in 3DGames, we have been resisting for five years because since its inception the page was created by equating the opinions of users with those of the editors and that, for the Internet since 2017, is a sin because it is difficult for it to know if our website is an editorial medium or a forum . He wants media, he doesn’t want forums. Unfortunately, he does not conceive that we can be both things at the same time and, therefore, he punishes us.

That is why we have to move the forum to another domain, on a long road that begins today and in which we are going to try to find the path that is best for everyone. A migration of these characteristics (millions and millions of URLs) is complicated, and some functionalities will not be available, such as the video game collections or the news filtering of your profiles. We have managed to keep many of them, such as messaging, karma or, above all, your history, which will remain intact; but over time, the page and the forum will be two separate parts. That does not mean that you will stop writing in the news, articles and analysis of the page (and you can do it with your username and password, of course), but independently of the forum. So our intention is not to lose the connection between forum and medium, but it will definitely change.

We want to honor your legacy and the history of so many years and preserve itTo reach such an important decision, and which for 3DJuegos is not exactly the easiest way out in terms of work since the easiest thing for us would have been to unplug the forum directly, we have gone through a few years of taking all kinds of measures that demonstrate that for us the community is very important. If we want to compete with our rivals, we must improve this situation. As if that were not enough, the video game media are less and less about video games and more about all imaginable topics, and in order to compete with them under the premise that only video games are talked about here, we need a page that is as refined as possible from the technical point of view and more independent of the forum. I know very well that assuming a change can cost, and that the easy and popular thing would have been to sit idly by. However, we have been taking all kinds of measures for two years trying to mitigate the effects of being labeled by Google as a forum, and the situation has to take a radical turn as soon as possible. It’s not that 3DGames is in any real danger right now, but it will be in the future if we don’t start taking steps like this. We would be too far behind our competitors, and a brand with the structure that we have here cannot survive without the favor of Google. Other outlets have suppressed their forums completely and it would have been much easier than what we are going to do, however we want to honor your legacy and the history of so many years of community generated content and preserve it. And, believe me, it would have been much easier to hit the delete button without giving much more explanation, but it is not what we want and it is not what you deserve.

3D Games Discord

In addition to the fact that you can continue participating in the forum in this link and, we insist, without losing groups, clans, or your history, karma or possibilities such as exchanging private messages with other users, of course, you also know that a little over a month and a half ago we put The 3DJuegos Discord is launched, which you can access from here. We firmly believe that it is a more modern place where we can achieve many more things, for example direct contact with the community, do more activities and contests, digital chats, instant interaction, special actions, direct and many more things than the current 3DJuegos tools. they do not allow. I truly believe that the future passes through there and that it is the best place for our community to continue growing and the medium can also do it.

You have doubts? Do you want to tell me what you think of all this? Do not hesitate to do it through our Discord, where today at 18:00 (Spanish time) I will be responding live to all your concerns and explaining in great detail where the next steps of 3DJuegos are going to go.

