The modifications that Fernando Ortiz prepares in the line-up of Club América against León

Although the duel that will have to dispute the America club in view of Lion next Wednesday is complicated because they are direct rivals, the weekend match against tigers has to be played with the largest number of starting players, so Ferdinand Ortiz I would have to rotate some players to avoid physical wear.

For your part Michael Herrera He has already commented that he will change players in the middle of the week to face the Eagles with all the artillery next Saturday. In this way the changes in the line-up have to be strategic and well thought out because León is one of the clubs that could unseat the Azulcremas.

The possible chosen by Tano Ortiz

Given this, this would be the occasion for Peter Aquinas reappear with the first team and penetrate his condition prior to the game in the University Stadium. On the other hand, I would not be again Bruno Valdezdespite being better than his physical discomfort, and that place would be occupied by Jorge Mere who would accompany the central Sebastian Caceres.

For his part, up front we have seen Federico Vinas Y Roger Martinezit is likely that for this confrontation it will be possible to reiterate Henry Martin, despite not having good results. It would be the only option that the strategist has for this duel and the reappearance of Juan Oterowhich is already recovered.