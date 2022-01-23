the modular design case hits Kickstarter

While some companies try to transform Switch with the XXL Orion screen, the indie forges of Plenbo are facing Kickstarter and are filling up with members with G-Case, a “universal” case for Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED which is characterized by a modular design and futuristic shapes.

Plenbo’s multifunctional case gives the hybrid console the look of Gundam, or at least of a retro-futurist-inspired technological device. The ‘All-In-One’ solution devised by the G-Case designers involves one interchangeable 5,000 mAh batterythe ergonomic support in Portable mode, a retractable compartment for cartridges and a rich supply of connectors to use the case as an external charger for smartphones and other devices.

The handles are also detachable, allowing users to choose which mounts to use for their pair of Joy-Con. In the rich equipment of G-Case there are also accessories such as the Bluetooth 5.0 module and an optional OneDock device to use the console on the TV without having to unhook it from its new case.

Plenbo’s fundraising campaign will run until the first half of March and, despite having just started on Kickstarter, it has exceeded by almost ten times the minimum target set by the designers (169,017 euros against a request of 17,655 euros). Additional funding will allow the Hong Kong-based company to start production of the black color variants of G-Case and related accessories.

The marketing of the “Gundam-style” case of Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED is scheduled for June 2022: pre-orders of G-Case are already active and start from $ 79 for the base model to the 169 dollars of the special bundle with G-Case, all the accessories and … the case for storagealso inspired by Japanese anime and sci-fi manga from the 1980s.