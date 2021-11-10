The Moldovan government’s strategy against the No vax: “Don’t worry, we have the largest cemetery in Europe” – The video

There are leaders who try every communication strategy to convince citizens to get vaccinated, including progressive advertising seasoned with a bit of black humor. This is the case of Moldova, one of the European countries with the lowest number of people immunized against the Coronavirus. According to data from the University of Oxford, only about 22% of the population has completed the two-dose cycle. Here the government has seen fit to try to “scare” its citizens by publishing a video between the macabre and the ironic. The images show a man digging a grave, looking into the room with a smile and saying: «Seven thousand Moldovans have died of Covid, there are new variants in circulation, much more contagious and aggressive, but you don’t have to worry. In Chisinau we have the largest cemetery in Europe, there is room for everyone ». The video, produced by the Moldovan Ministry of Health, received over six thousand likes on Facebook in a few days, and was viewed 487 times on the Ministry’s profile. Irony aside, the video ends with a serious appeal: «The pandemic is not over. It is up to each of us to overcome this. Get vaccinated and stay alive ».

