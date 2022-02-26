the moment a Russian missile hits the Ivano-Frankivsk airport in Ukraine – Prensa Libre

EFE reported that the Russian Army attacked nine Ukrainian regions this Thursday, February 24, mostly military infrastructures, airports and airfields.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left the first victims, according to information from Ukrainian sources.

Between these the Ivano-Frankivsk airport; also Khmelnitsky, Chernigov, Kharkov, Kiev, Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson and Kramatorsk.

Of those Russian targets, the only one in Donbas is the city of Kramatorsk, considered the Ukrainian military base in the Donetsk region.

In addition, Odessa is the most important base of the Ukrainian Black Sea fleet and Kherson is the region bordering the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

International media have shared a video in which I know when a Russian missile explodes on impact against the Ukrainian airport of Ivano-Frankivsk

In the 34-second recording, it is observed when the missile approaches the air terminal and seconds later the flames arise from the explosion.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, ordered his Army on Thursday to cause “the greatest possible losses to the invader” after the attacks against Ukrainian territory ordered by the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

“The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ordered to inflict the greatest possible losses on the invader,” the Army said in a statement.

“Russia had no other alternative to defend itself than to launch its troops against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, after Moscow launched an invasion against the neighboring country at dawn.

“What is currently happening is a forced measure, since they did not leave us any other way to proceed,” Putin declared in a meeting with businessmen broadcast on television.

It may interest you: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: the misleading videos on TikTok that manipulate the crisis