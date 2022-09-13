The “moment” between Zendaya and Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys that has revolutionized social networks

The actresses have a common past at Disney and are an icon for Generation Z, so their little interaction on the screen has not gone unnoticed.

the gala of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards held tonight in Los Angeles has not exactly been a display of anecdotes and great moments, but the awards ceremony that recognizes the best of the small screen continues to be one of the most valued events by the seriéphile public and social networks know how to turn even the smallest detail into real gold. And that is precisely what has happened with actresses Zendaya and Selena Gomez, who They have shared a “moment” in an absolutely unconscious way that has shaken Twitter.

Completely oblivious to what happened, the former Disney girls have had their moments of prominence at the gala. On the one hand, Zendaya has become the new winner of the award for Best Drama Actress for her work in Euphoria -and for the second time-, while Selena Gomez has been in charge of delivering one of the night’s awards hand in hand of his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The actresses have not shared a table or stage at any timebut the camera has not hesitated to point at Zendaya during one of Selena Gomez’s jokes at the presentation of her award and the reactions have not been long in coming: a whole legion of ‘centennials’ celebrating the interaction between the two young women who became known on the Disney Channel and who have ended up becoming real stars.

After the moment of knowing Zendaya’s victory, the fans of both have not taken long to return to Twitter to comment on how Selena applauds her young partner. The comments number in the hundreds and they all share a desire: the common pose between both actresses. Will it take place during the after party?

Although the trajectory of the professional careers of Selena Gomez and Zendaya have been different, both also They have a lot in common: they grew up in the spotlight, they became very popular thanks to their appearances on the Disney Channel, both are also related to the world of music and their success has only increased as they have become adults and have left behind that past by which Generation Z remembers and adores them so much: A Gomez as Alex Ruso in Wizards of Waverly Place ya Zendaya for KC Undercover.

Despite their Disney past in common, Zendaya and Disney did not get to work together on any of their best-known projects, but they did coincide in the filming of an advertisement “When I worked with her at Sears, she was very sweet to me and very nice · , Zendaya assured J-14 asked about his relationship with Selena.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter