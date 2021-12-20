The moment of Dogecoin | Market and future trend analysis

After being back above $ 0.20, thanks toTesla announcement of acceptance of $ DOGE as a payment method for merchandising, Dogecoin he corrected a bit like the whole sector.

We are within a phase of risk off for the whole market, which also affects the world of token and coin more noble, $ DOGE seems stuck at the post, despite having lived a weekend of on-chain transfers very important. We will try to do the point of the situation, also digging through the data coming directly from the blockchain.

Our analysis of Dogecoin – particular moment for the meme coin par excellence

Dogecoin at the stake: the state of the art of the token meme cycle

That the meme coin now have a separate cycle from that of the rest of the altcoin it is now evident – and we have already talked about it several times on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it. A separate cycle which, among other things, has been several times forerunner from bull run which then ended up straight up Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, there are different conditions, even in a macroeconomic sense, which allow us to read more accurately what is happening now on the markets, precisely in the light of relative weakness also of Dogecoin.

It is a more than evident phase not only looking at the cryptocurrency market, but also at the equity market. When there are phases of risk off investors tend to get rid of the assets deemed most risky. The bags European, at the time of this writing they are all in Red, just as assets historically are in the red… from risk offs, such as oil. A situation from manual, on which it does not even make sense to give further readings and elements.

The risk off is evident. In blue the oil, while in yellow and orange the US indices

Despite its rather high market cap, Dogecoin it has always been regarded as a more risky asset than the rest of cryptocurrencies. The fact that it basically has held in a market phase of this type it is an excellent signal for a future recovery. When you are ready to grow again, as soon as the anxiety gives omicron variant on the markets you will be vanished, the strength built up in this phase will help you return to higher levels more quickly.

High volumes on the network during the weekend

At the same time we had, as absolute values, quite high exchange values ​​on the network of Dogecoin. This is a sign that the weekend, which tends to be calmer, was actually an opportunity for many trader of great depth to accelerate trading.

A difficult reading situation, for a given that it is a lot off axis with respect to so-called normality. A sign that something is moving? As we have already reported in the past – i movements of the whales from Dogecoin they have always set the stage for major price movements. And this too will be a variable to be taken into account for the coming months.

The growing volumes of Dogecoin in terms of exchange value

An unequivocal sign of growth? No, but accompanied to the risk off which we would have expected as much more violent on Dogecoin hints at some hope. The patience of those who know how to wait for the markets to return to the right direction is the best attitude we can have in this complicated situation, which in any case leaves little room for investments even outside of what happens on the crypto markets.

