the moment of reinfection is very serious in Puerto Rico

The specialist added that Long-COVID is more severe in young people.

Dr. Ángeles Rodríguez, former state epidemiologist and prominent infectologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The current moment of the pandemic is alarming by continuous infections and repeated that the Ómicron variants have caused, warned Dr. Ángeles Rodríguez, a former state epidemiologist and prominent infectologist, who recommended the use of masks in activities What Bad Bunny’s next concert.

The specialist made the comment in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, warning that the country is not using common sense by neglecting the use of face masks, as noted in the recent day for the purchase of tickets near the Coliseum from Puerto Rico.

“We are in a very complicated situation since the Omicron COVID variant emerged. The level of infection does not drop because the Omicron sub-lineages do not produce immunogenicity,” the expert pointed out. She added that the dream of herd immunity has turned into a nightmare.

“People who have had COVID before have greater protection, but people who have never been vaccinated can be infected with any of the Omicron variants, one after the other,” he said, recognizing that the picture in this sense is “frightening”.

The vaccine, he said, continues to prevent severity and death, but the B4 and B5 sub-lineage is attacking more strongly, causing a stagnation in the recovery that the Island is experiencing at the moment and that is aggravated by the relaxation of health regulations. preventive and with massive events.

“The new lineages of Ómicron do not respect vaccination due to the changes that are emerging in the protein of the virus spike,” said the Doctor, explaining why there are vaccinated people repeatedly becoming infected and in that sense it is vital to avoid crowds like the ones that have lived the country in the past days.

Since last week, hundreds of Puerto Ricans, mostly young, but also of other ages, have formed long lines, got up early and even stayed overnight in Hato Rey to participate in the advance sale of the concert by Benito Antonio Martínez, a young rapper who has become in a phenomenon global popular music.

“I think that sometimes common sense is the least common of the senses. We have a positivity rate of 32 percent. We have the problem of Long Covid that is causing disabling effects. People should not expose themselves how they are exposing themselves. There is You have to wear masks that protect well, like the KN 95, and you have to keep your distance even if the line reaches Old San Juan,” Rodríguez said.

The doctor warned young people that it is not true, that they are safe from complications due to their age and recalled that hundreds of pediatric cases continue to emerge that end in hospitalization and that can cause severe sequelae.

