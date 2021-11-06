The moment of the crowd at the Travis Scott concert: at least eight dead

Hundreds of people were injured in the crush on the first day of Astroworld Festival, Texas





CorriereTv



The eight people who died last night on the first day of the Astroworld Festival music event in Houston, Texas were crushed against the stage: this is what emerges from the first indications of the rescue teams, reports the BBC. Hundreds of people were injured in the crowd. The victims were trapped in the crowd that pressed towards the stage, said the head of the fire brigade of Houston, Samuel Pena: “The audience – he explained – was pressed against the stage and panic broke out”.

Eleven people were hospitalized in cardiac arrest and eight of them died. About 300 of the 5,000 people present sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot. “It was an extremely night tragicCommented Lina Hidalgo, a Harris County judge. “Our hearts are broken,” he continued. According to the newspaper Houston Chronicle, rapper Travis Scott – founder of the festival – interrupted his performance several times when he saw some of his fans in difficulty at the foot of the stage and asked security members to help them. Emergency services vehicles made their way through the crowd a sirens explained more than once to help them, the newspaper points out. The organizers stopped the event when they realized the gravity of the situation.